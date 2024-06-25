Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $369,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 83.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 28,635 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,423,000 after buying an additional 720,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 55.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total transaction of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,108,100.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,814,087.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total transaction of $1,111,088.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,108,100.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,167 shares of company stock worth $44,029,811. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.93.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 0.8 %

ELF opened at $204.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.98, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $88.47 and a one year high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

