Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 737.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 716,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000.

NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.18.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

