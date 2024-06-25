Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,165,000. Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, &PARTNERS boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $248.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

