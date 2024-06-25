Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Boeing by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $179.08 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

