Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $510.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $362.49 and a 52-week high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

