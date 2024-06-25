Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,111,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,637 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 302,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,712,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,596.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,267,464 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $90.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.80. The company has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

