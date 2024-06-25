Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $107,000 Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,589,000 after acquiring an additional 36,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 30,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,805 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 263,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after buying an additional 43,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3G Capital Partners LP increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after buying an additional 105,303 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Mark Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.06 per share, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GSHD opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.97, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average is $69.40.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 5.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GSHD. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

