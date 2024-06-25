Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $120,000 Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in DexCom by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,296 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,868,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,136 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,092 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $540,178,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $110.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 71.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,911,495. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom



DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.



