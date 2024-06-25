Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $47,000 Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,208,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,467,000 after acquiring an additional 399,961 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 71,857 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 146,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after buying an additional 66,638 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $78.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day moving average of $81.66. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEHC

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.