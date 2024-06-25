Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $59,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $87,426.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 212,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,945,015.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 290,360 shares of company stock valued at $42,785,432. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $148.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.24 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

