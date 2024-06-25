Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 85.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 11.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.7% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.37.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $265.13 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.14.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.07%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

