Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 65.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 45.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 774,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,533,000 after buying an additional 243,299 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 19,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.65.

SCHW stock opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $503,106.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,318.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

