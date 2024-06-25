Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Invests $58,000 in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CL King assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.69, for a total transaction of $232,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,367.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $268.45 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $155.82 and a one year high of $271.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $210.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.