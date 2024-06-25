Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Invests $58,000 in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, CL King assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.69, for a total transaction of $232,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,367.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CSW Industrials Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ CSWI opened at $268.45 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $155.82 and a one year high of $271.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.
CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $210.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.
CSW Industrials Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.
CSW Industrials Company Profile
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.
