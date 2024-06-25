Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBTC. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $112,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $65.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

