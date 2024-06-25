Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,595 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Visa by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 15,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Visa by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,053 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $276.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.02 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.29. The stock has a market cap of $505.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

