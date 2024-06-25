Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 4,248 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBDQ. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 256,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after purchasing an additional 747,584 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 72,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IBDQ opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $24.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.76.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

