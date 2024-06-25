Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 479 Shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Free Report) by 319.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 386.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter.

KNG opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.73.

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

