Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 824 Shares of Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTD – Free Report) by 333.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000.

Get Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF - October alerts:

Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of OCTD opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.54.

Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October (OCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.