Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 9,672 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDR. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IBDR opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.79. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $24.00.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.