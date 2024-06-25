Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $322.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.83.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ETN

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.