Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,051.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 14,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 360,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,509,000 after buying an additional 22,878 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $43.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

