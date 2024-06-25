Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $62,323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,900,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,151,000 after buying an additional 1,434,437 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 868,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,880,000 after acquiring an additional 305,866 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,595,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 304,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,584,000 after acquiring an additional 201,377 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HRL opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.70.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Hormel Foods

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.