Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTZ. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Utz Brands by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1,428.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Utz Brands Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Utz Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTZ. Bank of America raised shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Utz Brands
Insider Activity
In other Utz Brands news, EVP Mark Schreiber sold 20,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $391,405.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,213.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Utz Brands news, EVP Mark Schreiber sold 20,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $391,405.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,213.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $56,816.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 497,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,927. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.
Utz Brands Profile
Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Utz Brands
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Tesla Stock: The Pay Package Battle and Its Impact on Investors
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Call Option Interest Soars in These 3 Stocks
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Top 3 Dividend Stocks Trading Close to 52-Week Low Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.