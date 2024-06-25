Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTZ. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Utz Brands by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1,428.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.99 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTZ. Bank of America raised shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Utz Brands

Insider Activity

In other Utz Brands news, EVP Mark Schreiber sold 20,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $391,405.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,213.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Utz Brands news, EVP Mark Schreiber sold 20,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $391,405.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,213.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $56,816.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 497,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,927. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.