Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $155.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $122.86 and a 52 week high of $168.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.98 and a 200 day moving average of $157.09.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

