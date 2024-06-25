Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 100 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,100,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $213,336,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $110,423,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $76,714,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 19.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,951,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,572,000 after purchasing an additional 489,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock opened at $150.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Hess Co. has a one year low of $129.12 and a one year high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.58.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

