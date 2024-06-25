Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,602 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,017,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 886,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 177,340 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 405.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 746,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,596,000 after buying an additional 598,785 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 660,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,543,000 after buying an additional 65,359 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 491,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 33,167 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IBDP stock opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.