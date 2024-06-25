Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 179 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $1,281,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,573 shares in the company, valued at $13,967,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $85,136.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $1,281,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,573 shares in the company, valued at $13,967,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $2,978,550. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BFAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $105.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.45. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $119.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.13.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.60 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

