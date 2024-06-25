Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 257 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,492,000 after buying an additional 153,299 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,765,000 after buying an additional 166,554 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,838,000 after acquiring an additional 727,163 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $286,079,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.3 %

SBAC opened at $197.17 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.00 and a 200 day moving average of $215.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.17.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

