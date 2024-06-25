Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 259 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,510 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,932,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,679,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,708,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,780,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,467.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,462,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,264,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,247,000 after buying an additional 16,039 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS stock opened at $85.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $86.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.57.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.