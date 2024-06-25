Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 318 Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BUFF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 96,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs alerts:

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

BATS BUFF opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $428.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49.

About Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.