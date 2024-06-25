Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 360 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,485,000 after buying an additional 1,093,589 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,469,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,438,000 after buying an additional 730,751 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,680,000 after purchasing an additional 179,178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.84. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

