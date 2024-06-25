Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 46 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.45.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $308.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $332.97 and its 200-day moving average is $364.96. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.36 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

