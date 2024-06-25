Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 565 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $91.17 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.30 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average of $98.64.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. On average, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTES has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. HSBC reduced their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NTES

NetEase Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.