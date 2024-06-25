Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 60 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,208,000 after buying an additional 196,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,374,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,237,000 after buying an additional 248,150 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,132,000 after buying an additional 27,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,347,434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,521,000 after buying an additional 46,322 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.36.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV opened at $541.96 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $550.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $532.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.46 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

