Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 8,057 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,057 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE CCJ opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.36 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $56.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

