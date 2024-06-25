Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $521,000.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGCB opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.94.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

