Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CET. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Central Securities Price Performance

CET opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. Central Securities Co. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05.

Central Securities Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

In related news, VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.13 per share, with a total value of $32,104.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 83,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,433.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,300 shares of company stock valued at $52,421 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Central Securities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.