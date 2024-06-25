Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 628.8% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EFAV opened at $69.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.76. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

