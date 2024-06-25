Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $10,402,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $753,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $138.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.43. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $90.86 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.