Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Shares Sold by Strategic Planning Group LLC

Strategic Planning Group LLC lowered its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,128 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Strategic Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Strategic Planning Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTRB. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 487,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 240,131 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 894,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after purchasing an additional 136,046 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 544,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,458,000 after purchasing an additional 32,966 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 645,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,730,000 after acquiring an additional 28,836 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.56. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $34.37.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

