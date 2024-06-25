Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.17

Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.17 and traded as low as $2.79. Harvard Bioscience shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 140,554 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Harvard Bioscience

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $123.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In related news, CEO James W. Green purchased 20,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $61,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,101,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,520,349.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James W. Green bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,111,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,274.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James W. Green purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,101,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,520,349.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,152,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 889,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,324,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 161,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.