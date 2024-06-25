HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CFO Sells $607,693.46 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CFO Navam Welihinda sold 18,271 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $607,693.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,882 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,195.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Navam Welihinda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $166,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Navam Welihinda sold 3,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $83,520.00.

HashiCorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HCP opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. Analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research cut HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 12,888.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Featured Stories

