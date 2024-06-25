HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Insider Ledger Susan St. Sells 22,366 Shares

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 22,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $743,893.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HashiCorp Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HCP opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.98. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 12,888.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

