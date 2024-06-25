HC Wainwright Raises Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Price Target to $10.00

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 387.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regulus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14). Research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 453,784 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,050,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

