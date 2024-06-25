HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Bank of America

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $229.00) on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.00.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $227.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.74. HEICO has a 1 year low of $155.42 and a 1 year high of $232.02.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $955.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.24 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HEICO will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 6.29%.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

