High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0622 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE PCF opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

