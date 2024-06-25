Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Andrew Dudum Sells 45,755 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 45,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $1,050,992.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,540.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 4th, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $3,755,093.44.
- On Wednesday, May 1st, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $2,368,655.52.
- On Thursday, April 4th, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $2,827,653.36.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance
NYSE:HIMS opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,223.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10.
Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 96,277 shares in the last quarter. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,836,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 428,671 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Imperial Capital raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
