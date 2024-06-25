Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Andrew Dudum Sells 45,755 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 45,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $1,050,992.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,540.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $3,755,093.44.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $2,368,655.52.

On Thursday, April 4th, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $2,827,653.36.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

NYSE:HIMS opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,223.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 96,277 shares in the last quarter. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,836,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 428,671 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Imperial Capital raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

