Honeywell International (HON) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

6/10/2024 – Honeywell International was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $175.00.

6/5/2024 – Honeywell International was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa America to a “moderate buy” rating.

6/4/2024 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $222.00 to $218.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2024 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $243.00 to $244.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Honeywell International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/9/2024 – Honeywell International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/2/2024 – Honeywell International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/26/2024 – Honeywell International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $215.89 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $218.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.05 and its 200-day moving average is $201.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

