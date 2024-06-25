Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 212.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,168,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 105,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 124,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.2 %

HST stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.