HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Insider Alex Cho Sells 173,137 Shares

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HP Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HPQ opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,649,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,441 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in HP by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,674,646 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $383,028,000 after buying an additional 403,355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in HP by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,172,444 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $306,089,000 after buying an additional 40,884 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HP by 4,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $286,352,000 after buying an additional 9,294,209 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,264,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

